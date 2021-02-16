Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category with AQI at 323

With pollution levels remaining persistently high, the air quality index in the national capital continued to be in the "very poor" category on Tuesday morning.

The Air Quality Index stood at 323, according to the system of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 were 65 and 135, respectively.

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

On Monday, Delhi recorded an average AQI of 313, which falls in the lower end of ‘very poor’ category.

The air quality of Gurugram and Noida also fell under the 'very poor' category with AQI at 305 and 385 on Monday.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Sunday in the national capital region was: 416 in Ghaziabad, 416 in Noida, 402 in Greater Noida, 366 in Faridabad and 288 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.

On Saturday it was 401 in Ghaziabad, 386 in Noida, 363 in Greater Noida, 362 in Faridabad and 310 in Gurgaon.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the "severe" category affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, while "very poor" may cause respiratory illness to people on prolonged exposure. An AQI in the "poor" range causes breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure, it states.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all monitoring stations there.

