OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category with AQI at 323
Delhi’s air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday (HT_PRINT)
Delhi’s air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday (HT_PRINT)

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category with AQI at 323

1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 08:31 AM IST Staff Writer

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'

With pollution levels remaining persistently high, the air quality index in the national capital continued to be in the "very poor" category on Tuesday morning.

The Air Quality Index stood at 323, according to the system of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The Health Ministry on Tuesday said that 87,20,822 have been vaccinated in the country so far.

Coronavirus India update: Over 87 lakh vaccinated, 1.36 lakh active cases

1 min read . 10:09 AM IST
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, with House impeachment managers

House Speaker Pelosi proposes 9/11-type commission to probe US Capitol storming

3 min read . 10:09 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi greets people on Basant Panchami

1 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Frontline workers get shots of Covid-19 vaccine

Covid-19 update: India sees 9,121 new cases; over 87 lakh people vaccinated so far

1 min read . 10:06 AM IST

Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 were 65 and 135, respectively.

Also Read | Inside the five-year battle food companies have fought to resist stricter labelling norms

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

On Monday, Delhi recorded an average AQI of 313, which falls in the lower end of ‘very poor’ category.

The air quality of Gurugram and Noida also fell under the 'very poor' category with AQI at 305 and 385 on Monday.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Sunday in the national capital region was: 416 in Ghaziabad, 416 in Noida, 402 in Greater Noida, 366 in Faridabad and 288 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

On Saturday it was 401 in Ghaziabad, 386 in Noida, 363 in Greater Noida, 362 in Faridabad and 310 in Gurgaon.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the "severe" category affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, while "very poor" may cause respiratory illness to people on prolonged exposure. An AQI in the "poor" range causes breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure, it states.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all monitoring stations there.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout