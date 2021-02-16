Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category with AQI at 323

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On Saturday it was 401 in Ghaziabad, 386 in Noida, 363 in Greater Noida, 362 in Faridabad and 310 in Gurgaon.
The CPCB states that an AQI in the "severe" category affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, while "very poor" may cause respiratory illness to people on prolonged exposure. An AQI in the "poor" range causes breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure, it states.
The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all monitoring stations there.