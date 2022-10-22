Delhi's air quality remains under ‘poor’ category on Saturday; AQI at 262

The air quality of Delhi on Saturday remained under the ‘poor’ category as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 262 on Saturday morning. With the Diwali festival around, the city's air quality has continued to deteriorate. Every year, Delhi's pollution level spikes up from October and lasts till the end of fall due to various reasons such as the burning of stubble, smog, etc.

