OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi's air quality remains very poor, overall AQI at 309
As per the SAFAR, PM10 pollutants were recorded at 274 and PM2.5 pollutants were recorded at 131. (HT)
As per the SAFAR, PM10 pollutants were recorded at 274 and PM2.5 pollutants were recorded at 131. (HT)

Delhi's air quality remains very poor, overall AQI at 309

1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 11:24 AM IST ANI

Improvement in ventilation is forecasted for the next two days. AQI is likely to marginally improve and stay at the lower end of the Very Poor to Poor category from February 22 to February 24, SAFAR said

The air quality in the national capital remained in the very poor category on Monday morning with the AQI hovering at 309, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

"The overall low overall Delhi air quality is in the low-end of the Very Poor category. Surface winds are low and southwesterly. Improvement in ventilation is forecasted for the next two days. AQI is likely to marginally improve and stay at the lower end of the Very Poor to Poor category from February 22 to February 24," SAFAR said in its Monday bulletin.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A security guard holds an infrared thermometer. Representative image.

No coronavirus case reported in Arunachal for 3 days, five active cases

1 min read . 11:22 AM IST
Healthcare workers wait to receive COVISHIELD, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during one of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaigns at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput district of the eastern state of Odisha, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Odisha issues fresh guidelines to avoid rise in Covid-19 cases: 10 points

2 min read . 11:13 AM IST
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram at Parliament House.

Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad, has to deposit 2 crore

1 min read . 11:20 AM IST
Bill Gates, Co-Chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation,

Bill Gates says social-media bans aren’t answer to divisiveness

1 min read . 11:04 AM IST

As per the SAFAR, PM10 pollutants were recorded at 274 and PM2.5 pollutants were recorded at 131.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

According to the weather forecasting agency, 13 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded in Delhi's Safdarjung at 5:30 am today.

Meanwhile, IMD said dense to very dense fog was observed in isolated pockets over Delhi, and the visibility remained 500 meters in most parts of the city.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout