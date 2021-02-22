This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >India >Delhi's air quality remains very poor, overall AQI at 309
Delhi's air quality remains very poor, overall AQI at 309
1 min read.11:24 AM ISTANI
Improvement in ventilation is forecasted for the next two days. AQI is likely to marginally improve and stay at the lower end of the Very Poor to Poor category from February 22 to February 24, SAFAR said
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The air quality in the national capital remained in the very poor category on Monday morning with the AQI hovering at 309, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
The air quality in the national capital remained in the very poor category on Monday morning with the AQI hovering at 309, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
"The overall low overall Delhi air quality is in the low-end of the Very Poor category. Surface winds are low and southwesterly. Improvement in ventilation is forecasted for the next two days. AQI is likely to marginally improve and stay at the lower end of the Very Poor to Poor category from February 22 to February 24," SAFAR said in its Monday bulletin.
"The overall low overall Delhi air quality is in the low-end of the Very Poor category. Surface winds are low and southwesterly. Improvement in ventilation is forecasted for the next two days. AQI is likely to marginally improve and stay at the lower end of the Very Poor to Poor category from February 22 to February 24," SAFAR said in its Monday bulletin.