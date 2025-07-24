Delhi's air quality ‘satisfactory’ today as city records 'cleanest July in a decade'

Delhi's air quality fell in the "satisfactory' category for the second consecutive day, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 76 around 6:30 am on Thursday, July 24. The AQI was slightly more than that recorded a day earlier.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had showed the AQI in Delhi at 67 at 4 pm on Wednesday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

As the AQI dropped to 67, NDTV reported that Delhi recorded its “cleanest July in ten years on Wednesday.” As per the report, the capital has seen 118 days of 'Good', 'Satisfactory', or 'Moderate' air quality so far this year — “a shift from previous years, when 'Poor' to 'Severe' levels were more common during the same period.”

The drop in Delhi's AQI came as the city witnessed rainfall early Wednesday.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa reportedly called the improvement in the air quality the result of consistent civic operations and coordination across departments.

"This is not a seasonal blip, it is the result of Delhi's multi-agency implementation model, continuous landfill action, intensified sweeping operations, and a clear commitment to outcome-based governance," Sirsa was quoted by NDTV as saying.

"We are not celebrating early. We are simply staying the course and the results are becoming visible more frequently across the year," he added.

Rains cause waterlogging, traffic congestion in Delhi Severe waterlogging and traffic snarls disrupted movement in Delhi on Wednesday after heavy rains lashed the city. Knee-deep water flooded roads in many parts of Delhi, leaving vehicles stuck and people wading through the water.

Videos shared on social media showed rainwater entering residential areas and schools. A video, purportedly from the Sangam Vihar area, showed two-wheelers, cars and delivery vehicles struggling to pass through flooded streets. School children were seen wading through the water on foot to reach their schools.

Severe waterlogging was also reported from MB Road, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road and Kailash Colony, leading to traffic congestion across several parts of the city.