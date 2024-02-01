Delhi's air quality sees slight improvement as rains lash city, AQI in 'poor' category
Areas in Delhi and nearby areas expected to receive rainfall today include Noida, Ghaziabad, Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Indirapuram, Greater Noida, Dadri, Panipat, Jind, Gohana, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Meerut, Jhajjar, Sambhal, etc. Rains bring respite from cold wave conditions.
As rains hit the national capital, Delhi witnessed a slight improvement in the air quality with recording an AQI of 286 at 7:00 am which lies in ‘poor’ category, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. This comes a day after the city secured second place in the top 10 most polluted cities across India.