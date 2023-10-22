Delhi AQI: Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked at 266 as per the daily AQI Bulletin provided by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). As per a government release issued by the Ministry of Environment, there is a likelihood that average AQI is set to dip to the 'very poor' category on 23 and 24 October, owing to unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions, as reported by ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The statement also stated, as per the dynamic model and forecasts for weather/ meteorological conditions and air quality made available by IMD/IITM, there is a likelihood of the average AQI of Delhi dipping to the 'Very Poor' category (DELHI AQI- 3O1-4OO) on October 23 and 24, 2023 owing to unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions.

However, as per SAFAR, the current air quality in the national capital has already dropped to ‘very poor’ category with AQI currently at 302. As per SAFAR data, air quality in Delhi University stands at 330 while in Airport (T3), AQI stands at 313. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coming back to the air quality levels, according to the AQI scale, the air quality check of between 0 and 50 are is "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 450 "severe."

In order to prevent further deterioration of air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management sub-committee on Saturday decided to invoke the 11-point action plan as per Stage-II of revised GRAP in the entire National Capital Region. Speaking of the changes in GRAP II, the government takes steps like increasing the parking fees to discourage the use of personal vehicles and increasing the frequency of CNG/Electric buses and metros. "People should use public transport and minimize the use of personal vehicles, use technology, and take less congested routes even if slightly longer, and regularly replace air filters at recommended intervals in their automobiles. Avoid dust-generating construction activities during the months from October to January. Avoid open burning of solid waste and biomass," the statement mentioned. GRAP categorizes actions into four stages: Stage I – 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II – 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III – 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV – 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

