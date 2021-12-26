Delhi's air quality slips to ‘severe’ category today from ‘very poor’

The air quality in the national capital slipped to severe' category, on Sunday morning from ‘very poor’ according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stands at 430. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain on Sunday.

As per the government agencies, and AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor, and 401 and 500 'severe'

In November, it recorded 11 such days, the highest in the month since the Central Pollution Control Board started maintaining air quality data in 2015.

The IMD said humidity levels oscillated between 74 per cent and 95 per cent.

On Saturday, Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, and maximum was recorded at 23.6 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 22 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Sunday, the weather department said.

