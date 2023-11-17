Delhi's air quality still in ‘severe’ category as AQI stands at 404 today
Delhi's air quality remains 'severe' with AQI over 400. Special Task Force formed to monitor pollution. Odd-even car rationing may return if AQI crosses 450 mark.
Delhi residents yet again woke up inhaling toxic air on Friday as the national capital's air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category with the AQI figure crossing the 400 mark at 9 am today, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
