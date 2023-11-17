Delhi's air quality still in ‘severe’ category as AQI stands at 404 today

Delhi's air quality remains 'severe' with AQI over 400. Special Task Force formed to monitor pollution. Odd-even car rationing may return if AQI crosses 450 mark.

Delhi residents yet again woke up inhaling toxic air on Friday as the national capital's air quality remained in the 'severe' category with the AQI figure crossing the 400 mark at 9 am today, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The average AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 447, 465 in RK Puram, 467 at the IGI airport, 490 in Dwarka, 352 in Noida Sector-125, and 314 in Greater Noida. In Haryana's Gurugram, the AQI stood at 444, as per CPCB reports.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe, and above 450 severe plus.

The relatively better air quality last weekend is attributed to rain. Air pollution levels surged in the following days due to intense firecrackers bursting on Diwali night and a resurgence in stubble burning in the neighboring states.

Delhi govt forms special task force for pollution issue The Delhi government has formed a Special Task Force (STF) to enforce regulations and assist in monitoring pollution, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday. The six-member STF will perform other functions like coordinating with different departments and compiling reports to tackle poor AQI.

The Delhi minister said that the current scenario of air pollution in the city is likely to remain the same for the next three days due to unfavorable meteorological conditions.

" The current situation is such that for 2-3 days the AQI is going to remain in the 'very poor' category only because as per the prediction for tomorrow, the wind speed...will remain low...till wind speed increases, the AQI will stay in 'very poor' category," Rai told ANI.

Possibility of odd-even plan implementation in Delhi Gopal Rai had earlier mentioned the possibility of the return of the odd-even car rationing measure if the AQI crosses the 450 mark. The measure, implemented four times since 2016, allows cars to operate on alternate days based on their registration numbers' odd or even last digit. The last enforcement was in 2019.

The government last week postponed its implementation after a notable improvement in the city's air quality due to rain on Friday.

“...an improvement is seen in the pollution level. The AQI which was 450+ has now reached around 300. The decision to implement odd-even from November 13 to 20 has been postponed. The situation would be analyzed again after Diwali…," the minister said.

