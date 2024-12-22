Delhi's air quality reached 'severe' levels on Sunday with an AQI of 409. Fog and high humidity were reported, with light rain expected on Monday.

Delhi's air quality turned 'severe' on Sunday, with the 24-hour average AQI recorded at 409, officials said.

The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 370 on Saturday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The maximum temperature was recorded three notches above normal at 24.1 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature had settled a notch below normal at 7.3 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city experienced fog in the morning, with humidity levels ranging between 68 per cent and 97 per cent, it said.