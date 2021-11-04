The air quality index in the national capital Delhi has remained under the "very poor" category on the morning of the Diwali festival. This is the thirst straight day, the pollution has reached its worst level in the city today.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board of India (CBCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 352 in the Anand Vihar region of Delhi. In other areas as well the AQI was above 300 at 8 am on Thursday.

Delhi's Air Quality Index:

ITO- 354

Aya Nagar- 315

Lodhi Road-303

Major Dhyanchand National stadium- 336

IGI airport-306

Chandni Chowk-341

Dwarka Sector 8- 340

Okhla-359

Najafghar-312

North campus-333

Patparganj-360

Sri Aurobindo Marg-329

In Delhi's neighbouring cities as well the AQI was recorded under the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the capital recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 314. It was 303 on Tuesday and 281 on Monday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR has said that Delhi's air quality is likely to enter the 'severe' zone on Diwali night. On the other hand, the share of stubble burning in its PM2.5 pollution may go up to 40% on the next day of Diwali, it added.

The contribution of farm fires in Delhi's air pollution has remained low this season so far due to the record-breaking rainfall in October and "unfavourable" wind direction.

It said that under the zero firecracker emission scenario, Delhi's PM2.5 concentration is predicted to be in the upper end of the 'very poor' category from November 4 to November 6.

"However, even if we consider 50% of firecracker-related emissions of 2019, the AQI is predicted to degrade to the 'severe' category from November 4 night and will remain so till November 5," SAFAR said.

The PM 2.5 concentration in the national capital can surpass 300 micrograms per cubic metre on November 5. The safe limit is 60 micrograms per cubic metre.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.