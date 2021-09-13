Delhi's air pollution has been a matter of worry for years now and several attempts have been made by governments to control it. Come October, the pollution begins, and it continues till the end of the winter. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the air quality in the national capital will start deteriorating again from next month.

“Delhi's air quality will deteriorate again around 10th Oct & continue that way till Nov end, mainly due to stubble burning in neighbouring states. Last year, the Delhi govt found a solution. Pusa Insititute made a bio-decomposer. It gave encouraging results," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, ANI tweeted.

Delhi's air quality will deteriorate again around 10th Oct & continue that way till Nov end, mainly due to stubble burning in neighbouring states. Last year, Delhi govt found a solution. Pusa Insititute made a bio-decomposer. It gave encouraging results: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/qBA2LbCRJw — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021

He also appealed to the Centre to ask state govts to spray the bio-decomposer on farmland

“We appeal to the Centre to ask state govts to spray the bio-decomposer on farmland for free, it is very reasonable. The stubble need not be burnt again. I will meet the Union Environment Minister soon & request him for his personal intervention," said Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier, Delhi got a 24-metre tall smog tower, the city's first such structure was installed in the Connaught Place area. The tower is capable of cleaning 1000 cubic meters of air within a one-kilometre radius per second. Equipped with 40 fans and 5000 air filters, the tower sucks in polluted air and releases filtered air.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.