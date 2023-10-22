Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the ‘poor’ category with Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 266, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data at 7:30 AM. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), partly cloudy sky with possibility of drizzle towards night for Sunday in Delhi while the maximum and minimum temperatures in the national capital are likely to settle around 32 and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coming back to the air quality levels, AQI has increased in the national capital from 'moderate' to 'poor' category. According to the AQI scale, the air quality check of between 0 and 50 are is "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 450 "severe"

Also Read: Govt invokes GRAP-II as air quality worsens in Delhi: Here's what will change for Delhiites AQI in different areas of Delhi As per SAFAR, AQI at Delhi airport (T3) was registered at 273, IIT Delhi recorded 228, Noida recorded AQI at 290. Areas like Delhi University, Dhirpur recorded ‘very poor air’ with AQI at 316, and 342 respectively. As per SAFAR, some areas also recorded ‘moderate’ air quality - AQI in Pusa, Lodhi road, Mathura road, Gurugram stood at 200, 173, 132, 152 respectively.

As per Central Pollution Control Board, ‘very poor’ air was recorded in many areas of the national capital. Areas like Anand Vihar saw AQI at 345, Dwarka Sector-8 recorded 313 AQI, Jahangirpuri recorded AI at 303, RK Puram recorded 302 AQI , Wazirpur recorded AQI at 320 all in ‘very poor’ category.

As per CPCB data at 7:30 AM, Burari recorded with AQI at 264, Narela at 274, Rohini 287 all in the 'poor' category.

GRAP Stage 2 enforced in Delhi In order to prevent further deterioration of air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management sub-committee on Saturday decided to invoke the 11-point action plan as per Stage-II of revised GRAP in the entire National Capital Region. Speaking of the changes in GRAP II, the government takes steps like increasing the parking fees to discourage the use of personal vehicles and increasing the frequency of CNG/Electric buses and metros. "People should use public transport and minimize the use of personal vehicles, use technology, and take less congested routes even if slightly longer, and regularly replace air filters at recommended intervals in their automobiles. Avoid dust-generating construction activities during the months from October to January. Avoid open burning of solid waste and biomass," the statement mentioned. GRAP categorizes actions into four stages: Stage I – 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II – 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III – 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV – 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).

