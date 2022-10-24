Delhi's air quality worsens, in ‘poor’ category ahead of Diwali celebrations

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), a forecasting agency under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, the pollution levels in Delhi remained in the very poor category as the Air Quality Index(AQI) in the city was at 276 while in the Delhi University area was in the ‘very poor’ category at 319. AQI at Noida was also in the ‘very poor’ category at 309.
On Sunday morning as well, the air quality continued to remain bad in the National Capital Region(NCR) with PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels in Delhi recorded at 110 in the 'poor' and 237 in the 'moderate' category. While adjoining Noida saw AQI in the ‘very poor’ region as well at 311 and AQI at Gurugram stood in the 'moderate' category at 139.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
SAFAR has advised sensitive groups including the elderly and children to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion, take more breaks, and do less intense activities.
The forecasting agency in an advisory said, "Asthmatics, keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see a doctor if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue,"
In a bid to keep the air quality in the city in check, the Delhi government had banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of crackers this year as well with fines and jail terms in case of violation.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai while defending his government's decision on Sunday said that the Delhi government's priority was to save lives and that it was not interested in politics over the issue of firecrackers.
SAFAR had forecasted that the air quality may deteriorate to "very poor" levels even if no firecrackers are burst and in case firecrackers are burst like last year, the air quality may move to "severe" levels on the night of Diwali itself and continue to remain in the "red" zone for another day.
The national capital breathed the cleanest air in seven years with the AQI levels recorded at 259. For reference, the AQI level last year a day before Diwali was 314 and 296 in 2020. The air quality in days succeding the festival of lights had worsened drastically during the said period.
With inputs from agencies
