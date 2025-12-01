Delhi's AQI 2 points away from ‘very poor’ range, thick blanket of smog shrouds capital as pollution woes continue

Delhi AQI today: The residents of the national capital woke up to ‘poor’ air quality with Air Quality Index (AQI) two notches below ‘very poor’ range at 299 on 1 December. This follows marked improvement in the air quality witnessed on Sunday with AQI at 279, after a period of 24 days of 'very poor' air, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

A total of 23 monitoring stations across Delhi recorded AQI in 'very poor range on Monday morning at 7:05 AM, according to the Sameer app. Visuals from the ITO, India Gate, Kartavya Path and Anand Vihar area show a toxic layer of smog blanketing the national capital. While NSIT Dwarka registered best AQI at 195, Nehru Nagar, Rohini and Bawana area recorded worst air quality.

Delhi registers best AQI in 8 years between January and November months Delhi recorded its lowest average AQI for the past 11 months of the year, that is between January and November. Marking a consistent improvement this year, Delhi's average AQI in this period stood at 187.

Last year, average AQI was registered to be 201, in 2023 it stood at 190, in 2022 at 199, in 2021 at 197, in 2019 at 203 and in 2018 at 213. This data excludes readings from 2020, the COVID-19 lockdown year.

This year, the air quality spiked to ‘severe’ category for only three days which was observed last month. Meanwhile, daily average AQI climbed above 400 last year during a total of 11 days, in 2023 it stood at 12 and in 2021at 17 days. It is important to note that no day in 2025 recorded AQI levels above 450 mark which is in stark contrast to readings registered in previous years.

Considering pollution indicators, ANI reported that significant improvement was registered in Delhi's average PM2.5 and PM10 concentration which was the lowest in past two years.

CAQM reinforces GRAP Stage 4 measures with GRAP Stage 3 The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) NCR on 29 November revised the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi-NCR. As per the latest guidelines mentioned in a press release, measures for 'severe' AQI category under GRAP Stage IV were invoked under GRAP Stage III.