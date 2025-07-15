Delhi's AQI dips to 51 after heavy rains, recorded near ‘good’ category – it's Capital's lowest daily average in 2025

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 51 on Tuesday afternoon after the Capital witnessed heavy showers on Monday night. According to the Commission for Air Quality Management, Delhi registered its lowest daily average of the year near the ‘Good’ category at 4 pm on Tuesday.

Delhi witnessed fresh spells of rain on Monday evening. While the heavy downpour accompanied by gusty winds brought down temperatures, it also unleashed chaos on the roads — with traffic jams and waterlogged streets leaving commuters stranded and frustrated in several parts of the Capital.

Waterlogging, traffic chaos Multiple visuals posted by netizens on social media showed roads near Indira Gandhi Airport (IGI), Mahipalpur, among other areas inundated with water. Add to that, traffic jams, with many commuters claiming they were stuck for a long time.

According to IMD data, Lodi Road recorded the highest cumulative rainfall at 18.5 mm till 8.30 am on Monday. Pragati Maidan received 24.3 mm of rain, Ayanagar, 15.5 mm, Safdarjung, 15.8 mm, and Palam, 8.5 mm.

Gurgaon also witnessed similar traffic chaos owing to the heavy rains.

On Monday, the weather office had issued a Yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, predicting light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) across all four regions — northwest, northeast, southwest, and southeast Delhi, during the evening hours between 5.50 pm and 8 pm.

Delhi CM directs officials to take immediate steps Earlier this week, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed concern over the waterlogging situation across the city and directed officials of the concerned departments to take immediate and effective measures to address the issue. She emphasised the importance of ensuring public convenience during the monsoon season, according to an ANI report.

This year, the monsoon arrived eight days early in India, bringing heavy rainfall and flooding in several cities, disrupting daily life in many areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" for the national capital in the coming days.