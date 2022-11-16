National capital Delhi's air quality index has made the news headlines for the entirety of October, when it suddenly dropped to ‘severe’ category. This happened owing to farm fires in their neighboring states. However, latest data reveals that during the first fifteen days of November, Delhi witnessed fewer days of ‘severe’ air pollution.

Previous data reveals that during November 2020, air quality index had remained in the ‘severe’ category for eight days during this period. Although in the first three days of November 2022, Delhi had seen a ‘severe’ air quality.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data also reveals that air quality had remained severe for seven days in November 2021.

An AQI of 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 'moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’. Above 500 is the ‘severe-plus or emergency’ category.

Meanwhile, New Delhi's air quality further improved on Wednesday to the "moderate" category. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 176 this morning.

The air pollution levels in Delhi came down to the 'poor' category from 'very poor' on Tuesday as the national capital recorded an AQI of 221.

Delhi had recorded the lowest average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 344 in the last five years during October this year.

Air Quality Index is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms, which are easy to understand. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature and colour.

Delhi's air quality improved due to the decline in farm fires in its neighbouring states.

The SAFAR said, farm fires in Delhi's PM 2.5 pollution dropped to 3 per cent on Tuesday.

In view of the improvement in the overall air quality of the Delhi-NCR seen in the past few days, Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was revoked in the entire NCR on Monday.

However, actions under Stages I to Stage II of the GRAP shall, however, remain invoked and be "implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the 'severe' category".