Delhi's AQI improved in Nov 2022 vs 2021, reveals data2 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 04:53 PM IST
- New Delhi's air quality further improved on Wednesday to the 'moderate' category.
National capital Delhi's air quality index has made the news headlines for the entirety of October, when it suddenly dropped to ‘severe’ category. This happened owing to farm fires in their neighboring states. However, latest data reveals that during the first fifteen days of November, Delhi witnessed fewer days of ‘severe’ air pollution.