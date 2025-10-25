Delhi’s AQI improves, but Anand Vihar remains shrouded in toxic air as levels turn ‘severe’

Delhi's Anand Vihar woke up to a toxic haze as air quality plunged into the ‘severe’ category at 412 on Saturday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, overall, the capital's air quality has improved considerably today. Saturday morning saw Delhi’s AQI improve to 257 at 5:30 am, down 36 points from Friday’s 293, the Early Warning System reported.

An AQI of 325 was recorded on Thursday, while 345 was reported on Wednesday.

A video shared by news agency PTI from outside the CPCB office in ITO showed the AQI in the ‘poor’ category at 250.