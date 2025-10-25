Delhi’s AQI improves, but Anand Vihar remains shrouded in toxic air as levels turn ‘severe’

Delhi's Anand Vihar woke up to a toxic haze as air quality plunged into the ‘severe’ category at 412 on Saturday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, overall, the capital's air quality has improved considerably today. Saturday morning saw Delhi’s AQI improve to 257 at 5:30 am, down 36 points from Friday’s 293, the Early Warning System reported.

An AQI of 325 was recorded on Thursday, while 345 was reported on Wednesday.

A video shared by news agency PTI from outside the CPCB office in ITO showed the AQI in the ‘poor’ category at 250.

To tackle rising pollution levels, truck-mounted water sprinklers sprayed water on Janpath Road, as the AQI remained largely in the ‘very poor’ category along the road, in an effort to mitigate the effects of air pollution.

Other areas following closely include Shadipur (328), Bawana (318), Wazirpur (314), and Punjabi Bagh (301).

Several other parts of the capital also reported unhealthy air: Vivek Vihar – 300

Jahangirpuri – 296

Alipur – 289

Burari Crossing – 289

Ashok Vihar – 278

Dilshad Garden – 274

Nehru Nagar – 274

Rohini – 273

RK Puram – 271

Dwarka Sector 8 – 268



Delhi's air quality has been deteriorating since Diwali, after people set off fireworks during the festival, despite a court directive to use less-polluting crackers. Plagued by high pollution year-round from sources such as vehicular emissions and dust, the city has experienced a further decline in air quality over the past few days