Delhi's AQI improves to 'poor' category with 221 AQI. Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 10:30 AM IST
However, Noida continued to breathe in 'very poor' quality air as the AQI of the city stood at 302.
In a relative relief the air pollution levels in Delhi came down to the 'poor' category from 'very poor', as the national capital recorded an AQI of 221 on Tuesday morning, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research SAFAR.