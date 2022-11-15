Delhi's AQI improves to 'poor' category with 221 AQI

While comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality parameters of Delhi-NCR, the Commission noted that due to forecasts not indicating any steep degradation in the overall air quality of Delhi-NCR in the next few days with AQI likely to stay in the 'Poor' category, it is advisable to relax the restrictions and further roll back Stage III of the GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR.

