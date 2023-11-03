Delhi's AQI reaches ‘severe plus’ capacity. Know when it will improve

Delhi's air quality index broke all its records to hit 475 on Friday. To minimise the impact of toxic air, city residents gave up their morning walks, exercise, and other activities. Not just adults, children are also limited at their homes with the closure of schools and advisory to stay indoors.

As the sudden deterioration of air quality, has put life at a halt, people are eagerly waiting for AQI to improve. There are high chance that the AQI of the city will improve in the coming days.

On Friday, the sub-committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), evaluated the data of IMD and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and said that Delhi's air quality is likely to improve in the next few days.

After reaching its two-year high level on Friday, AQI showed a declining trend since the afternoon, observe CAQM. At noon, the average AQI of Delhi clocked 475 which improved to 468 at 4 pm and further to 456 at 5 pm on Friday.

After signaling an improvement in AQI in the coming days, CAQM deferred from implementing stringent measures under the Grades Response Action Plan (GRAP) to curb pollution. The sub-committee observed that GRAP Stage 3 was implemented on Thursday late evening and it was reasonable that it would take more time for its impact to be felt on the average AQI.

The CAQM decided to monitor the situation for a day or more before invoking more stringent disruptive actions under Stage 4 of GRAP. The committee stated that the ongoing actions implemented under Stage-1, Stage-2, and Stage-3 of GRAP shall continue for the present.

Other than Delhi, Air pollution has gripped several areas of UP, Haryana, and Punjab. Cities like Bhiwandi, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Hisar, Jind, Noida, Rohtak, and Sonipat are also recorded in the 'Severe' category.

Stage 3 of the GRAP comes into effect when AQI hits severe in the range of 401-450. Under this plan, the government can impose strict restrictions on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel four-wheelers in certain areas. Under this stage, physical classes can also be suspended for children of primary grades up to Class 5.

