Delhi's AQI reaches ‘severe plus’ capacity. Know when it will improve
The sub-committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) takes note of the declining air quality and forecasts improved AQI over the next few days
Delhi's air quality index broke all its records to hit 475 on Friday. To minimise the impact of toxic air, city residents gave up their morning walks, exercise, and other activities. Not just adults, children are also limited at their homes with the closure of schools and advisory to stay indoors.