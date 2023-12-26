Delhi's AQI remains in very poor category on Christmas; likely to improve today
Delhi experienced a warm Christmas with a maximum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius, while the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category.
With a little bit of rise in temperature in Delhi, the air quality of the city made minor improvements on Christmas. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was in the "very poor" category with a reading of 383 on Monday. The air quality is likely to improve on Tuesday, according to the bulleting released for Delhi.