Delhi's AQI remains in very poor category on Christmas; likely to improve today

With a little bit of rise in temperature in Delhi, the air quality of the city made minor improvements on Christmas. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was in the "very poor" category with a reading of 383 on Monday. The air quality is likely to improve on Tuesday, according to the bulleting released for Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The mercury in Delhi settled at a higher level on Christmas. The maximum temperature of the city was recorded as 23.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, on Monday. However, the AQI, despite improvement, settled in the “very poor" category.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the bulletin, after some improvement on Tuesday, the air quality in the city is likely to deteriorate further in the next two to three days. The AQI will enter the "severe" category on Wednesday, while it is likely to be in the upper end of the "very poor" category on Thursday.

The humidity in Delhi oscillated between 46 percent and 100 percent. On Tuesday, the weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of dense to very dense fog in the morning. Temperature is likely to hover under similar limits of max and minimum temperature of 24 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively.

The AQI at 9.05 am stood at 393. The 24-hour AQI was 411 on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

According to the air quality bulletin for Delhi, the quality of the air is likely to improve but remain in the "very poor" category on Tuesday.

