Delhi's Barapulla Nala Bridge to remain closed for 20 days. Details here1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 01:55 PM IST
The carriageway of Delhi's Barapulla Nala Bridge towards Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station will remain closed for the next 20 days. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued guidelines for commuters coming from the area
The carriageway of Dehi's Barapulla Nala bridge going towards Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station will remain closed for 20 days starting tomorrow, April 28. The carriageway is being closed off owing to repair work being done by Delhi's PWD department.
