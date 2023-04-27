The carriageway of Dehi's Barapulla Nala bridge going towards Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station will remain closed for 20 days starting tomorrow, April 28. The carriageway is being closed off owing to repair work being done by Delhi's PWD department.

Delhi Traffic Police made the announcement in a Twitter post on Wednesday.“Due to repair work, the bridge on the Barapulla Nala near H. Nizamuddin Rly Station will remain closed for 20 days starting from April 28, 2023. Kindly plan your journey in advance & follow the instructions to avoid any inconvenience," read the tweet.

The traffic police advisory states that commuters coming from the Neela Gumbad side to reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station via Nikku Chowk/Rajdoot Red Light should take the opposite carriageway from the left turn near the hotel Preet Palace.

Furthermore, commuters arriving from the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway station side and going towards Neela Gumbad and Ashram should take a right from the red light near Nizamuddin Police Post on the Nala first to reach Mathura Road T-point and then turn right in the service road towards Neela Gumbad. From there, they should take the main carriageway of Mathura Road towards Neela Gumbad and a left turn towards Ashram from the Red Light point

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police also confirmed today that the Chirag Delhi flyover has finally been completely opened for the movement of traffic. The reopening of the flyover will give a sigh of relief to the lakhs of commuters traveling between IIT Delhi and Nehru Place.

Speaking about the reopening of the flyover, Delhi's PWD minister Atishi said “The maintenance work had to be halted several times due to frequent rain in the past month, delaying the project timeline. However, the PWD showed its commitment by working round the clock and completing the work ahead of schedule. We are proud that the PWD has taken another step forward in making Delhi traffic jam-free"