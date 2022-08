Delhi will become the city with highest number of e-buses in the country by 2025 as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that 80 % of the over 10,000 buses plying in the capital by 2025 will be electric.

CM Kejriwal while asserting that the AAP government has developed world-class education and healthcare models in Delhi, stated that now it is time for the government to transform Delhi's transport sector into a model for the world to reckon with.

Kejriwal flagged off 97 high-tech electric buses from the Rajghat Depot here and announced that 8,000 e-buses are to arrive by 2025.

Kejriwal said at the launching event, "We are phasing out old-polluting buses and replacing them with electric buses. Many countries have very modern transport systems. We will take a page out of their book and develop the most effective and efficient transport model in Delhi."

With the addition of 97 more electric buses to Delhi's fleet, the total number of such buses will go up to 250 since 153 such buses are already on the capital's roads, the chief minister said.

He added, "We are in the process of acquiring another 1,500 e-buses, we expect them to come by November 2023. So by the end of next year, we will boast a tally of 1,800 e-buses. Post that, the pace of this e-bus revolution will accelerate even further. By 2025 end, we will add 6,380 more e-buses to our fleet."

बधाई दिल्ली। आज से DTC के बेड़े में हम 97 इलेक्ट्रिक बसें और जोड़ रहे हैं। LIVE https://t.co/tZxQVJujL8 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 24, 2022

Fifty more electric buses will join the fleet in September. By September 30, there will be 300 such buses on the roads of Delhi.

Kejriwal while sharing the figures of number of buses in Delhi said, Delhi's bus fleet will cross 10,000 with this and will boast of an 80 per cent electric bus fleet.

"With over 8,000 e-buses Delhi will become the city with the most e-buses in the country." Currently, 7,373 buses are plying in Delhi out of which 250 are electric.

Kejriwal also said that electrification of bus depots is going on rapidly to support the revolution with charging infrastructure.

"Fifty-five bus depots are in line to get electric charging stations. Three depots are already electrified, 17 more to be electrified by June 2023 and all 55 by December 2023. We strive to develop a unique model of transport in Delhi," he said.

On Tuesday, 11 women bus drivers joined the team after receiving bus driving training at the government's training institute.

CM Kehriwal congratulated all of them by saying, "I am personally delighted to see our sisters take charge of the wheels of Delhi. In the coming times, 200 more women will be trained as bus drivers and join us very soon."

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the induction of 97 electric buses was a significant milestone.

"This is a befitting reply to those who were saying that DTC will shut down. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we will make DTC the best state transporter. With today's induction of 97 electric buses, Delhi now has 250 electric buses which make 3.4 per cent of total buses in the public transportation fleet," he added.

With 7,373 buses in the fleet, the government said this is the highest number of buses ever existed within city bus transportation. This includes 4,064 buses being operated under Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and 3,309 buses being operated under DIMTS (Delhi Integrated Multimodal Transit Systems).

The Rajghat Depot will house 50 electric buses out of 97 flagged off on Wednesday. One bus will need only 42 minutes to go from zero to full charge.

With inputs from PTI.