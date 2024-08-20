Delhi’s Chanakya, Select City Walk, DLF and 5 other malls receive bomb threat: ’You will all end up in pool of blood’

  • Chanakya, Select City Walk, DLF and other popular malls in the national capital get bomb threat emails. Investigations are currently underway in these locations, the Delhi Police has said.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated20 Aug 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Delhi's Chanakya, Select City Walk, DLF and 5 other malls receive bomb threats.
Delhi’s Chanakya, Select City Walk, DLF and 5 other malls receive bomb threats.(HT_PRINT)

Many shopping malls and hospitals in the national capital, including prominent ones such as Chanakya Mall, Select City Walk, Ambience Mall, DLF, Cine Polis, Pacific Mall, Primus Hospital and Unity group, received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, the Delhi Police said.

The threat emails stated that "the explosive will go off in few hours."

The mall authorities informed the Delhi Police as soon as they noticed these emails.

Also Read | CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury admitted to Delhi AIIMS. Details here

Following the threat emails, the Delhi Police initiated an investigation. Bomb disposal squads and fire tenders have arrived at these locations. No bomb has been detected yet, reported ANI.

A senior police official said the initial investigation suggests that all the threatening emails have a similar pattern, in which datelines have not been mentioned. Further investigation is currently underway, ANI quoted the official as saying.

Bomb threats in hospital

Several hospitals across Delhi also received bomb threats via email."You all will end up in a pool of blood..none of you deserve to keep living.." threatened one of the emails, reported Times Now.

Bomb threat at Ambience Mall

Ambience Mall in Gurugram received a bomb threat on August 17, 2024. The Gurugram police said no suspicious elements were found during the search.

Speaking about the incident, ACP Vikas Kaushik said all the teams, including bomb detection and dog squads, had reached the spot.

Also Read | Gurugram Ambience Mall evacuated after it receives bomb threat mail

"The administration of Ambience Mall received an email which says that a bomb has been planted in the mall. When we received the information, all the teams, including the bomb detection and disposal squad, dog squad, and SWAT team came to the spot," ACP Vikas Kaushik was quoted as saying by ANI.

The ACP further added that the cyber teams were involved in tracking the sender of the email. “We started sanitising the mall. Till now, we haven't found anything suspicious in the mall. We got the information at 10 in the morning,” added the ACP, reported ANI.

Also Read | 24 bombs planted across Assam, claims ULFA(I); searches underway

The Gurugram police also warned that if anybody is found giving misleading or false information on bomb threats through any post on social media or via email that affects law and order, legal action will be taken.

Bomb threat in Greater Kailash school

On August 2, an email was received by a school in Delhi's Greater Kailash area, threatening to blow it up with a bomb, officials said. According to the Delhi Police, the email said that a bomb was planted in the school, though nothing was found in the investigation, reported ANI.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Aug 2024, 03:30 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi’s Chanakya, Select City Walk, DLF and 5 other malls receive bomb threat: ’You will all end up in pool of blood’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    253.75
    03:29 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    6.4 (2.59%)

    Tata Steel

    153.80
    03:29 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -0.15 (-0.1%)

    GAIL India

    236.60
    03:29 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -2.2 (-0.92%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    330.60
    03:29 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -4.5 (-1.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Allcargo Logistics

    67.15
    03:29 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    5.63 (9.15%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills

    573.00
    03:29 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    41.65 (7.84%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp

    400.40
    03:29 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    28.9 (7.78%)

    KEI Industries

    4,700.00
    03:29 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    332.5 (7.61%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,388.00584.00
      Chennai
      72,815.00163.00
      Delhi
      73,455.001,439.00
      Kolkata
      73,170.00448.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue