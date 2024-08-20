Many shopping malls and hospitals in the national capital, including prominent ones such as Chanakya Mall, Select City Walk, Ambience Mall, DLF, Cine Polis, Pacific Mall, Primus Hospital and Unity group, received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, the Delhi Police said.

The threat emails stated that "the explosive will go off in few hours."

The mall authorities informed the Delhi Police as soon as they noticed these emails.

Following the threat emails, the Delhi Police initiated an investigation. Bomb disposal squads and fire tenders have arrived at these locations. No bomb has been detected yet, reported ANI.

A senior police official said the initial investigation suggests that all the threatening emails have a similar pattern, in which datelines have not been mentioned. Further investigation is currently underway, ANI quoted the official as saying.

Bomb threats in hospital Several hospitals across Delhi also received bomb threats via email."You all will end up in a pool of blood..none of you deserve to keep living.." threatened one of the emails, reported Times Now.

Bomb threat at Ambience Mall Ambience Mall in Gurugram received a bomb threat on August 17, 2024. The Gurugram police said no suspicious elements were found during the search.

Speaking about the incident, ACP Vikas Kaushik said all the teams, including bomb detection and dog squads, had reached the spot.

"The administration of Ambience Mall received an email which says that a bomb has been planted in the mall. When we received the information, all the teams, including the bomb detection and disposal squad, dog squad, and SWAT team came to the spot," ACP Vikas Kaushik was quoted as saying by ANI.

The ACP further added that the cyber teams were involved in tracking the sender of the email. “We started sanitising the mall. Till now, we haven't found anything suspicious in the mall. We got the information at 10 in the morning,” added the ACP, reported ANI.

The Gurugram police also warned that if anybody is found giving misleading or false information on bomb threats through any post on social media or via email that affects law and order, legal action will be taken.