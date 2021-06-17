Delhi's Chandni Chowk: No motor vehicle shall be allowed from 9 am to 9 pm

The 1.3-km stretch of Delhi's Chandni Chowk has been under redevelopment from 1 December 2018

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: Delhi's busy Chandni Chowk Road has been notified as a non-motorised zone, with motorised vehicles only being allowed during an emergency. Chandni Chowk is known to be one of the oldest and major markets not only in Delhi but also in the country. However, traffic has been a main issue on the busy Chandni Chowk stretch.

New Delhi: Delhi's busy Chandni Chowk Road has been notified as a non-motorised zone, with motorised vehicles only being allowed during an emergency. Chandni Chowk is known to be one of the oldest and major markets not only in Delhi but also in the country. However, traffic has been a main issue on the busy Chandni Chowk stretch.

However, the restrictions shall not be applicable in the case of emergencies, it said, adding that fire tenders, ambulances, hearse van and vehicles carrying pregnant women or patients requiring motorized transport, etc will be allowed to ply on the roads.

The 1.3-km stretch has been under redevelopment from December 1, 2018, and was targeted to be completed by November 2020, but got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this year, the Delhi government had said that the beautification project of Chandni Chowk has been completed at an estimated cost of ₹99 crore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}