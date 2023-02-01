Delhi's Child Rights body launches WhatsApp chatbot
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called it an ‘important’ initiative.
The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Wednesday launched its WhatsApp chatbot to help citizens and the commission for more effective interaction, an official said, as quoted by the news agency PTI.
