The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Wednesday launched its WhatsApp chatbot to help citizens and the commission for more effective interaction, an official said, as quoted by the news agency PTI.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called it an ‘important’ initiative. “This is an important initiative. Children will be connected to DCPCR with the aid of technology," he said.

Some of its uses include complaint registration, searching information, and tracking complaint status. It will be used by the commission for nudge-based awareness communications to children, women, Anganwadi workers, etc.

This came days after DCPCR challenged the constitutional validity of clauses related to the social background report and social investigation report of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Model Rules, 2016.

The DCPCR has said that these clauses are violative of Articles 14, 20, and 21 of the Constitution of India as they authorize extracting a confession from the child. It amounts to testimonial compulsion as they compel a child to be a witness against himself and criminate himself.

The petition moved through Advocate RHA Sikander has challenged the constitutional validity of Clauses 21 and 24 of Form 1 (Social Background Report) and Clauses 42 and 43 of Form 6 (Social Investigation Report for Children in Conflict with Law) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Model Rules, 2016.

It is stated in the petition: "As per Clauses 21 and 24 of Form 1 (Social Background Report), the Child Welfare Police Officer is required to note the reason for alleged offence and the alleged role of the child in the offence."

The child rights body has made the central government, ministry of law and justice and Delhi Government as parties to the petition.