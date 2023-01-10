Delhi's cold third worst in 23 years, IMD issues second spell warning from 14 January2 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 07:38 PM IST
- IMD has predicted rain, drizzle and snowfall on 12 January, and a second spell of cold spell on 14 January.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Tuesday informed that national capital Delhi had experienced the third worst cold spell in twenty three years. The weather agency also informed that a second cold wave warning has been issued for the national capital from 14 January.