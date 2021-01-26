Delhi's Connaught Place to remain shut as farmers' tractor rally turns violent

New Delhi: Commercial hub of the national capital will remain closed on Tuesday as the farmer's tractor rally turns violent in some parts of the city. The announcement was made by the New Delhi Traders Association.

According to Atul Bhargava, the President of the Association, the Delhi Police has advised the commercial hub to remain closed in view of the agitation.

According to a PTI report Bhargava stated, "The tractor parade has gone haywire. The farmers have already reached ITO. I spoke to Police Commissioner and it was advised the markets remain closed. We have asked the outlets, which would have opened by now, to close down."

Conventionally, the market resumes operations at around 1 PM on Republic Day every year.

"It is a day of peak sales for traders but safety of everyone is important so it is better to remain closed today," he said.

The tractor rally and ensuing clashes of the protesting farmers and the police has led to the placement of various restrictions in a few parts of the city. The Delhi Traffic Police also issued an alert announcing the various routes that will remain closed in view of the tractor rally.

The farmers also managed to enter the Red Fort and ITO as many of them deviated from pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathicharge and tear gas.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at ITO, where hundreds of protesters could be seen chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police.

