OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi's Connaught Place to remain shut as farmers' tractor rally turns violent
Police barricades set up at Connaught Place outer circle on Thursday evening. sanjeev verma/ht photo (HT_PRINT)
Police barricades set up at Connaught Place outer circle on Thursday evening. sanjeev verma/ht photo (HT_PRINT)

Delhi's Connaught Place to remain shut as farmers' tractor rally turns violent

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2021, 03:12 PM IST Staff Writer

Conventionally, the market resumes operations at around 1 PM on Republic Day every year.

New Delhi: Commercial hub of the national capital will remain closed on Tuesday as the farmer's tractor rally turns violent in some parts of the city. The announcement was made by the New Delhi Traders Association.

According to Atul Bhargava, the President of the Association, the Delhi Police has advised the commercial hub to remain closed in view of the agitation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 13, 2020 a pedestrian wearing a face mask as a precaution against the transmission of the novel coronavirus walks past a closed down shop space advertised to let in east London. - Britain's unemployment rate hit 5.0 percent at the end of 2020, the highest level for more than four-and-a-half years, as coronavirus lockdowns destroyed jobs, official data showed on January 26, 2021. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

Unemployment rate in UK hits 5.0% due to Covid-19 induced slowdown

2 min read . 03:26 PM IST
Photo: AP

USIBC recommends big ideas to Biden Administration to boost Indo-US ties

3 min read . 03:23 PM IST
Police barricades set up at Connaught Place outer circle on Thursday evening. sanjeev verma/ht photo

Delhi's Connaught Place to remain shut as farmers' tractor rally turns violent

1 min read . 03:12 PM IST
A proposal to allow limited liability partnerships to invest in the construction of townships, roads, hotels and hospitals is under discussion, the people said, asking not to be identified citing rules

Budget 2021: Govt mulls easing rules to attract FDI in construction sector

1 min read . 02:53 PM IST

According to a PTI report Bhargava stated, "The tractor parade has gone haywire. The farmers have already reached ITO. I spoke to Police Commissioner and it was advised the markets remain closed. We have asked the outlets, which would have opened by now, to close down."

Conventionally, the market resumes operations at around 1 PM on Republic Day every year.

"It is a day of peak sales for traders but safety of everyone is important so it is better to remain closed today," he said.

The tractor rally and ensuing clashes of the protesting farmers and the police has led to the placement of various restrictions in a few parts of the city. The Delhi Traffic Police also issued an alert announcing the various routes that will remain closed in view of the tractor rally.

The farmers also managed to enter the Red Fort and ITO as many of them deviated from pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathicharge and tear gas.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at ITO, where hundreds of protesters could be seen chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout