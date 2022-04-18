NEW DELHI : National capital Delhi on Monday recorded 501 new Covid-19 cases. The positivity rate also breached the 7% mark in twenty four hours.

No Covid related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Daily new Covid-19 cases in national capital Delhi rose to 517 on Sunday even as the positivity rate dipped to 4.97%.

The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi on Monday said though the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital is rising, but the situation is not alarming as the rate of hospitalization in the city-state is low.

Notably, Covid-19 cases have shot up significantly in Delhi NCR in past couple of days, with a recent survey claiming that the Covid-19 cases may have gone up by almost 500% in the last 15 days. The survey was done on nearly 19% respondents in Delhi NCR.

Meanwhile, India's tally of daily Covid-19 cases nearly doubled on Monday from the previous day to more than 2,000 for the first time in a month, government data showed, and the southern state of Kerala reported a big jump in deaths.

India on Monday reported 2,183 fresh Covid-19 cases, over 90% jump in last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry updated data. Additionally, the country reported 214 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry data. The active cases stood at 11,542, along with 1,985 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per the data.