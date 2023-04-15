Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate rises to highest in 15 months; schools, hospitals revert to mask mandates1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 10:26 PM IST
Delhi reported 1,396 fresh COVID-19 cases and five fatalities on Saturday. The positivity rate is currently at 31.9%.
Delhi reported more than 1000 COVID-19 cases for the first time this year on Wednesday. Since then the positivity rate and active tally has continued to rise. The national capital logged 1,396 fresh cases on Saturday as the positivity rate rose to 31.9% - the highest in 15 months.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×