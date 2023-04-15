Delhi reported more than 1000 COVID-19 cases for the first time this year on Wednesday. Since then the positivity rate and active tally has continued to rise. The national capital logged 1,396 fresh cases on Saturday as the positivity rate rose to 31.9% - the highest in 15 months.

According to the health bulletin, there are 4631 active COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Delhi had previously reported a positivity rate of 30.6% on January 14 last year.

While several educational institutions and hospitals have reintroduced mask mandates and social distancing protocols, the Delhi government is working fresh guidelines for schools. An estimated 230 private schools in the city have already mandated mask for all students and implemented social distancing norms. Schools in Noida and Ghaziabad have also implemented such protocols

"Our government is reviewing the Covid situation and guidelines will be issued to all the schools in this regard very soon," said education minister Atishi earlier this week.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Delhi has issued an advisory making it mandatory for all hospital staff to wear masks inside the premises and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. The notice issued on April 8 also urged employees to avoid gatherings of five or more persons in canteens or offices and asked those at higher risk to take extra precautions.

"COVID-19 cases will increase in Delhi, the health department is on high alert, but preparations are complete. 98 per cent of beds are vacant," Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj told ANI on Monday.

