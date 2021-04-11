Requesting the Centre to remove age restrictions on Covid-19 vaccination, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the surge in coronavirus cases this time is worse than what the national capital saw during the third peak.

"Over 10,000 Covid-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, this is a worrisome situation," the Delhi CM said today.

CM Kejriwal also said that a full lockdown is not the solution to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. "It should only be imposed if the hospital system collapses," Kejriwal added.

He urged everyone to wear masks including the people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

"I appeal people to not step out of their houses unless its very important," the Delhi Chief Minister added.

'Open Covid vaccination for all ages'

CM Kejriwal said the Central Government should open Covid-19 vaccination for all ages. "People below the age of 45 should also be vaccinated to break the cycle of the coronavirus."

"I have requested the centre many times regarding the removal of age restrictions on taking Covid-19 vaccine. The Delhi government is ready to conduct a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate people. 65 per cent of patients in Delhi are below" 45 years of age, the Delhi CM stated.

The Delhi CM also said that his government is focusing on hospital management currently and urged people to head to government hospitals instead of private ones. "Don't run towards private hospitals... the beds are less there. Please go to government hospitals... Those who are asymptomatic must home isolate," he said.

He further added: "I salute paramedics and nurses... who have been working for over a year."

Kejriwal has said that certain restrictions have been put in place to curb the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

Fresh Covid-19 restrictions in Delhi

The Delhi government has announced a fresh set of guidelines in light of the recent spurt in Covid-19 cases in the national capital. As per the order, the preventative measures will remain in force till 30 April.

It will be compulsory for anyone travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra to carry a negative RT-PCR report dated 72 hours prior to arrival. Travellers without a negative report will be placed in quarantine for a period of two weeks.

The limit for guests at wedding functions has been revised to 50. At the same time, only 20 people will be allowed to attend the last rites of an individual.

Restaurants, hotels and bars will only be allowed to operate at 50% capacity for now.

For cinema halls, the AAP-led Delhi government has decided to restrict operations to 50% of seating capacity.

Stadiums here will be allowed to host events given that they agree to the condition of having no spectators.

Coaches of the Delhi Metro will operate with only 50% of seating capacity till 30 April, according to the new norms. The same will be enforced for Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and cluster buses operating in the city.

Staff of constitutional and government departments will be exempt from the new guidelines only if they show no symptoms of Covid-19.

