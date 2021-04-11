Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi's Covid situation very serious, 4th wave more dangerous, says Arvind Kejriwal as Capital sees 10,732 new cases

Delhi's Covid situation very serious, 4th wave more dangerous, says Arvind Kejriwal as Capital sees 10,732 new cases

Premium
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visits LNJP hospital to review the preparedness in the wake of rising COVID19 cases, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
3 min read . 11:48 AM IST Meghna Sen

  • Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that a full lockdown is not the solution to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic
  • However, CM Kejriwal said that certain restrictions have been put in place to curb the recent spike in cases

Requesting the Centre to remove age restrictions on Covid-19 vaccination, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the surge in coronavirus cases this time is worse than what the national capital saw during the third peak.

Requesting the Centre to remove age restrictions on Covid-19 vaccination, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the surge in coronavirus cases this time is worse than what the national capital saw during the third peak.

"Over 10,000 Covid-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, this is a worrisome situation," the Delhi CM said today.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"Over 10,000 Covid-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, this is a worrisome situation," the Delhi CM said today.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

CM Kejriwal also said that a full lockdown is not the solution to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. "It should only be imposed if the hospital system collapses," Kejriwal added.

He urged everyone to wear masks including the people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

"I appeal people to not step out of their houses unless its very important," the Delhi Chief Minister added.

'Open Covid vaccination for all ages'

CM Kejriwal said the Central Government should open Covid-19 vaccination for all ages. "People below the age of 45 should also be vaccinated to break the cycle of the coronavirus."

"I have requested the centre many times regarding the removal of age restrictions on taking Covid-19 vaccine. The Delhi government is ready to conduct a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate people. 65 per cent of patients in Delhi are below" 45 years of age, the Delhi CM stated.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

PM Modi calls for second war against covid as tika utsav begins today

1 min read . 12:07 PM IST
Premium

South Indian offerings bolster movie box office as north India remains dull

2 min read . 11:51 AM IST
Premium

Electrical problem strikes Iran's Natanz nuclear facility

2 min read . 11:40 AM IST
Premium

Tika Utsav: PM Modi calls for mass vaccination as India prepares to vaccinate maximum people

2 min read . 11:24 AM IST

The Delhi CM also said that his government is focusing on hospital management currently and urged people to head to government hospitals instead of private ones. "Don't run towards private hospitals... the beds are less there. Please go to government hospitals... Those who are asymptomatic must home isolate," he said.

He further added: "I salute paramedics and nurses... who have been working for over a year."

Kejriwal has said that certain restrictions have been put in place to curb the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

Fresh Covid-19 restrictions in Delhi

The Delhi government has announced a fresh set of guidelines in light of the recent spurt in Covid-19 cases in the national capital. As per the order, the preventative measures will remain in force till 30 April.

It will be compulsory for anyone travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra to carry a negative RT-PCR report dated 72 hours prior to arrival. Travellers without a negative report will be placed in quarantine for a period of two weeks.

The limit for guests at wedding functions has been revised to 50. At the same time, only 20 people will be allowed to attend the last rites of an individual.

Restaurants, hotels and bars will only be allowed to operate at 50% capacity for now.

For cinema halls, the AAP-led Delhi government has decided to restrict operations to 50% of seating capacity.

Stadiums here will be allowed to host events given that they agree to the condition of having no spectators.

Coaches of the Delhi Metro will operate with only 50% of seating capacity till 30 April, according to the new norms. The same will be enforced for Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and cluster buses operating in the city.

Staff of constitutional and government departments will be exempt from the new guidelines only if they show no symptoms of Covid-19.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.