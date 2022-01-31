Delhi recorded 2,779 new Covid cases with positivity rate of 6.20%, according to a bulletin issued by health department. The city reported 5,502 recoveries in the same period, that brought down the active cases to 18, 729. The national capital recorded 38 deaths.

COVID- 19 | Delhi reports 2,779 new cases, 38 deaths and 5,502 recoveries. Positivity rate 6.20%



Active cases 18, 729 pic.twitter.com/CF5laRMspd — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

The city has reported 3,674 Covid cases on Sunday. The positivity rate w 6.37%. This marked a decline of nearly 800 infections as compared to the previous day. The national capital registered 4,483 new infections on Saturday and the positivity rate was 7.41%.

