Home / News / India /  Delhi's Covid cases fall below 3,000, postivity at 6.20%

Delhi's Covid cases fall below 3,000, postivity at 6.20%

Covid cases in Delhi
1 min read . 09:31 PM IST Livemint

  • The city reported 5,502 recoveries in the same period, that brought down the active cases to 18,729

Delhi recorded 2,779 new Covid cases with positivity rate of 6.20%, according to a bulletin issued by health department. The city reported 5,502 recoveries in the same period, that brought down the active cases to 18, 729. The national capital recorded 38 deaths. 

The city has reported 3,674 Covid cases on Sunday. The positivity rate w 6.37%. This marked a decline of nearly 800 infections as compared to the previous day. The national capital registered 4,483 new infections on Saturday and the positivity rate was 7.41%.

