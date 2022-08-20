Delhi's Covid positivity rate surges to 11.23% as city logs 1,109 new cases

Eight fatalities and 1,652 cases of Covid were logged in the city on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 9.92 per cent. On Tuesday, the national capital reported 917 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent and three deaths due to the infection. On Monday, the city had logged 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight people died due to the disease. Before this, the city had logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days.