Delhi's Covid positivity rate surges to 11.23% as city logs 1,109 new cases

Delhi's Covid positivity rate surges to 11.23% as city logs 1,109 new cases2 min read . 10:57 PM IST
- The city also reported 9 deaths in the past 24 hours
National capital Delhi on Saturday reported 1,109 new Covid-19 cases and 9 deaths in the past 24 hours. The city' s Covid positivity rate at 11.23 %. Saturday's addition brought the total active case count to 5,559.
National capital Delhi on Saturday reported 1,109 new Covid-19 cases and 9 deaths in the past 24 hours. The city' s Covid positivity rate at 11.23 %. Saturday's addition brought the total active case count to 5,559.
With this, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,92,881 and the death toll to 26,420, as per the latest bulletin.The fresh cases on Saturday came out of 9,874 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.
With this, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,92,881 and the death toll to 26,420, as per the latest bulletin.The fresh cases on Saturday came out of 9,874 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.
See Delhi's Covid numbers here
See Delhi's Covid numbers here
Delhi on Friday had logged 1,417 Covid-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 7.53 per cent, and three fatalities. Delhi had on Thursday reported 1,964 Covid-19 cases and eight deaths, marking an almost 18.8% rise in cases.
Delhi on Friday had logged 1,417 Covid-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 7.53 per cent, and three fatalities. Delhi had on Thursday reported 1,964 Covid-19 cases and eight deaths, marking an almost 18.8% rise in cases.
Eight fatalities and 1,652 cases of Covid were logged in the city on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 9.92 per cent. On Tuesday, the national capital reported 917 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent and three deaths due to the infection. On Monday, the city had logged 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight people died due to the disease. Before this, the city had logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days.
Eight fatalities and 1,652 cases of Covid were logged in the city on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 9.92 per cent. On Tuesday, the national capital reported 917 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent and three deaths due to the infection. On Monday, the city had logged 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight people died due to the disease. Before this, the city had logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days.
Majority of those who are getting hospitalised are the ones with chronic health issues, Dr Gauri Shankar Sharma, Director, Critical Care, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj told news agency, ANI on Saturday.
Majority of those who are getting hospitalised are the ones with chronic health issues, Dr Gauri Shankar Sharma, Director, Critical Care, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj told news agency, ANI on Saturday.
"The number of patients admitted for Covid positivity has increased significantly. But I've noticed two types of people seeking admission: those who were hospitalised for other health issues and accidentally tested positive for COVID, and those who are at high risk and are terrified because COVID has struck them. As a result, they wanted to be noticed, " Dr Sharma said.
"The number of patients admitted for Covid positivity has increased significantly. But I've noticed two types of people seeking admission: those who were hospitalised for other health issues and accidentally tested positive for COVID, and those who are at high risk and are terrified because COVID has struck them. As a result, they wanted to be noticed, " Dr Sharma said.
"The vast majority have been immunised. Despite the fact that the booster, the precautionary penetration rate is low, the majority of them have received a couple of doses of vaccination. Immunocompromised and elderly are usually ending up in the ICU. It is not due to COVID, but to other illnesses, with COVID acting as an additional disease," he said.
"The vast majority have been immunised. Despite the fact that the booster, the precautionary penetration rate is low, the majority of them have received a couple of doses of vaccination. Immunocompromised and elderly are usually ending up in the ICU. It is not due to COVID, but to other illnesses, with COVID acting as an additional disease," he said.
Meanwhile, India on Saturday reported 13,272 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative caseload to 4,43,27,890, according to the Union Health Ministry data. With these fresh cases, India's active caseload has declined from 1,01,830 to 1,01,166.
Meanwhile, India on Saturday reported 13,272 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative caseload to 4,43,27,890, according to the Union Health Ministry data. With these fresh cases, India's active caseload has declined from 1,01,830 to 1,01,166.