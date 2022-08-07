Delhi's Covid positivity rate surges to 14.97%, highest since 22 Jan. Details here2 min read . 09:05 PM IST
- The national capital on Sunday reported 2,423 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths and 1,725 recoveries in the past twenty four hours
The national capital Delhi on Sunday reported 2,423 new Covid-19 cases. The positivity rate in the city also surged to 14.97%, marking the highest percentage since 22 January this year.
The national capital also logged two Covid related deaths. There were 1,725 recoveries in past 24 hours.
With Sunday's addition the total active case in the city rose to 8,045.
Delhi also accounted a total of 16186 tests conducted in the past one day to detect Covid-19. there are a total of 5173 people in home isolation and 449 people have been admitted in hospitals.
See Delhi's Covid-19 numbers here
A Delhi-based doctor has advised people to take a third Covid-19 dose (booster shot) as early as possible. Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital MD Dr Suresh Kumar urged the people to take precautionary doses and follow Covid-19 protocols.
"Covid-19 cases are rising in Delhi, positivity rate has gone up along with hospitalization. 51 Covid patients are admitted to LNJP, and 14-15 cases are coming every day. The increasing positivity is a matter of concern," Dr Kumar told ANI news agency. Of the 51 Covid patients, only one patient is very critical and is put on a ventilator, the doctor said.
"Death cases are very few. The requirement for a ventilator is also very less. But it is a matter of concern whenever the positivity is more than 10%," he added.
Delhi on Friday had reported 2,419 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest in six months, according to health department data. The national capital had on Friday recorded a positivity rate of 12.95%.
Notably Delhi has been reporting daily fresh Covid-19 cases above the 2000 mark since 3 August.
The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), in a weekly meeting, reviewed the data of genomic surveillance of variants and found that at present, Omicron and its sub-lineages are the predominant mutations that are circulating in India.
Meanwhile, the Union government on Sunday directed seven states that are reporting a spike in covid-19 cases to continue to monitor the spread of infection and increase the pace of vaccination, especially the administration of free precaution doses.
Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary, wrote to the health secretaries of Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, to step up vigil as mass gatherings are expected during various upcoming festivals.
