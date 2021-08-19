The stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine in Delhi will last only last for three days, showed a vaccination bulletin released by the national capital's government on Thursday.

As on Thursday morning, the capital city had 2,36,330 doses of Covaxin and 3,05,990 doses of Covishield left in stock, the bulletin said. This was after 30,160 doses of Covaxin were added to the stock on Wednesday.

The Delhi government has received 1,11,53,350 doses of vaccine so far. Of this, 27,58,660 doses were of Covaxin, and the remaining were Covishield doses.

The national capital has administered 1,19,71,576 doses of vaccine, including those given at private facilities. Out of this, 85,79,961 were first doses and 33,91,615 second jabs, as per the government's vaccination bulletin.

On Wednesday, 1,37,938 vaccine doses were administered. Of these, 1,01,704 were first doses and 36,234 second doses, it said.

Delhi's current vaccination capacity is 1,77,496 doses per day, it added.

