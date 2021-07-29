Delhi's Covid vaccine stock to last four days, says bulletin

The stock of COVID-19 vaccines in Delhi will last for only four more days, the city government on Thursday notified in its vaccine bulletin.

As of Thursday morning, the balance stock of Covaxin and Covishield were 2,17,030 and 6,09,610 doses respectively, the bulletin said adding, "Only 20% of Covaxin stock could be used for the first dose since it was limited and had irregular delivery cycles."

Meanwhile, Covishield could only be used for the second dose till July 31. "Covishield stock was limited and many in the 18-44 year age group would be qualifying for the second dose of vaccine in the coming weeks," Delhi government said.

So far, the city government has received 97,36,740 doses of vaccine. Out of this, 24,18,670 doses were of Covaxin, and the remaining Covishield. As many as, 1,60,070 doses of Covishield were added to the stock on Wednesday.

Delhi has administered 98,37,195 doses of vaccine, including those given at private facilities, out of which 73,36,519 were first doses and 25,00,676 second jabs.

On Wednesday, 57,752 vaccine doses were administered. Of these, 11,593 were first doses and 46,159 were second ones. Delhi's current vaccination capacity is 1,77,443 doses per day.

Delhi COVID update

On Thursday, the city registered 51 cases and zero fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to the latest bulletin.

The death toll in the city on Wednesday had stood at 25,049, with no COVID-related fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the city had registered 67 cases and three fatalities, while the positivity rate was 0.09 per cent.

The infection rate which had reached to 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to 0.08 per cent now.

On February 16, ninety-four people were diagnosed Covid positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to official figures.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!