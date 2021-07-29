Delhi's Covid vaccine stock to last four days, says bulletin

2 min read.Updated: 29 Jul 2021, 09:07 PM ISTLivemint
The stock of COVID-19 vaccines in Delhi will last for only four more days, the city government on Thursday notified in its vaccine bulletin.
As of Thursday morning, the balance stock of Covaxin and Covishield were 2,17,030 and 6,09,610 doses respectively, the bulletin said adding, "Only 20% of Covaxin stock could be used for the first dose since it was limited and had irregular delivery cycles."
Meanwhile, Covishield could only be used for the second dose till July 31. "Covishield stock was limited and many in the 18-44 year age group would be qualifying for the second dose of vaccine in the coming weeks," Delhi government said.
So far, the city government has received 97,36,740 doses of vaccine. Out of this, 24,18,670 doses were of Covaxin, and the remaining Covishield. As many as, 1,60,070 doses of Covishield were added to the stock on Wednesday.
Delhi has administered 98,37,195 doses of vaccine, including those given at private facilities, out of which 73,36,519 were first doses and 25,00,676 second jabs.
On Wednesday, 57,752 vaccine doses were administered. Of these, 11,593 were first doses and 46,159 were second ones. Delhi's current vaccination capacity is 1,77,443 doses per day.
Delhi COVID update
On Thursday, the city registered 51 cases and zero fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to the latest bulletin.