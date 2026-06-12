Delhi’s ‘cursed’ CM bungalow faces demolition: The curious story of 33 Sham Nath Marg

For decades, 33 Sham Nath Marg in Delhi’s Civil Lines has occupied a unique place in the capital’s political folklore. Widely regarded by many politicians and government officials as an “unlucky” address, the sprawling government bungalow has long been associated with abrupt exits, political setbacks and personal tragedies involving some of its occupants.

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Now, the Delhi government is preparing to give the property an entirely new identity.

The colonial-era bungalow is slated to be demolished and redeveloped into Delhi’s first dedicated headquarters for the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), complete with a modern Emergency Operations Centre (EOC). The project is expected to transform a prime government property that has remained largely underutilised for years into a key administrative and emergency response facility.

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Yet even as redevelopment plans move forward, the bungalow’s reputation continues to attract attention, thanks to a history that has fuelled stories of a political “curse” for decades.

How The Bungalow Earned Its Reputation Situated in the leafy Civil Lines neighbourhood, the two-storey property occupies more than 5,500 square metres of land. Constructed during the 1920s under British rule, it features expansive lawns, gardens, conference rooms and staff accommodation.

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Following Independence, the bungalow became the preferred residence of Delhi’s chief minister due to its proximity to the Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

Its first prominent occupant was Delhi’s first chief minister, Chaudhary Brahm Prakash, who moved into the residence in 1952. His tenure, however, came to an early end in 1955 amid controversy surrounding an alleged ‘jaggery scam’.

Several decades later, the property was allotted to Madan Lal Khurana after he became chief minister in 1993 under the National Capital Territory framework. Like Brahm Prakash, Khurana’s tenure was also cut short. He resigned in 1996 amid allegations connected to the hawala scandal.

These back-to-back developments helped cement the bungalow’s growing reputation as an unlucky address within political circles.

A Pattern That Strengthened The Myth Stories about the bungalow’s supposed misfortune gained further momentum with subsequent occupants.

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Sahib Singh Verma, who succeeded Khurana as chief minister, used the premises as his camp office. He also failed to complete his tenure and was eventually replaced by Sushma Swaraj, who became Delhi’s first woman chief minister.

The perception deepened further in 2003 when Deep Chand Bandhu, then a minister in the Delhi government, moved into the bungalow despite reportedly being advised against doing so by aides and well-wishers. Soon afterwards, he contracted meningitis and later died in hospital.

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For many political observers, the incident added another chapter to the property’s growing legend.

Even after the bungalow stopped functioning as a chief ministerial residence, the narrative surrounding it persisted.

Successive chief ministers, including Sheila Dikshit, chose not to move into the property. Over time, the bungalow remained largely vacant, reinforcing its unusual standing in Delhi’s political imagination.

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Another Controversial Exit The most recent high-profile occupant associated with the premises was Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson of the Delhi Dialogue Commission.

In November 2022, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directed then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove Shah from the position over allegations that he had misused his office for political purposes.

The development added yet another abrupt departure to the list of incidents linked to the property, further strengthening its reputation among those who believed in its ill-fated history.

Why The Redevelopment Matters While tales of bad luck continue to surround the bungalow, officials say the decision to redevelop the site is rooted in practical considerations rather than superstition.

Delhi currently lacks a standalone headquarters for the DDMA, with disaster management functions spread across multiple offices. Authorities believe a dedicated facility will significantly improve coordination during emergencies and strengthen disaster response across the capital.

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The proposed complex will house representatives from various government bodies and agencies, including the New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Development Authority and Delhi Police.

Officials also point to limitations in the existing Emergency Operations Centre, which currently functions from the DDMA office in Civil Lines and faces space constraints.

“The current setup has limited space. Once a disaster-related call is verified, fire, police and CATS teams are alerted. The district magistrate and rescue teams are also informed, while the EOC monitors and coordinates the response,” an official said.

End Of An Era The redevelopment project marks the end of a chapter for a property that has remained largely unoccupied for more than two decades.

Whether viewed as a symbol of political misfortune or simply the subject of enduring folklore, 33 Sham Nath Marg has long occupied a distinctive place in Delhi’s political history. Its transformation into a dedicated disaster management hub is set to replace stories of bad luck with a new role focused on public safety and emergency preparedness.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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