Delhi's daily Covid caseload below 500-mark, positivity rate dips to 0.53%

Delhi reported a decline in daily coronavirus cases on Saturday. The national capital witnessed 414 fresh cases of coronavirus in comparison to 523 cases reported yesterday, as per the daily health bulletin.

With today's dip in cases, the test positivity rate (TPR) has dropped to 0.53%. Yesterday, the capital had a Covid positivity rate at 0.68%. Delhi's TPR remained below 1% for the sixth straight day on Saturday.

Besides, Delhi also logged 1,683 recoveries in one day.

However, the city saw an increase in daily deaths on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, 60 patients died due to Covid-19 in Delhi. Yesterday, as many as 50 deaths were recorded in the same duration.

With today's stats, the cumulative number of total positive cases in Delhi has mounted to 1,428,863, while the death toll now resides at 24,557.

Moreover, the active cases stood at 6,731 in the capital as of June 5.

In Delhi, 3,214 hospitals are occupied, and 21,164 are vacant, the health bulletin said.

So far, 2,855 Covid patients are under home isolation.

The city conducted 55,635 RTPCR tests and 22,059 Rapid Antigen Tests in the last 24 hours.

As many as 40,762 people were vaccinated against Covid in the last 24 hours. Government data shows that 55,92,728 people have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Delhi.

With the decline in Covid cases, the Delhi government on Saturday relaxed lockdown rules.

Markets and shopping malls in New Delhi will be allowed to reopen from Monday (June 7). Additionally, Delhi Metro will also resume services at 50% capacity, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

Markets and malls will operate on alternate days, with half of them open on any given day.

Offices can also reopen at half capacity but Kejriwal urged people to still try to work from home.

The easing comes after Delhi allowed construction sites and factories to reopen last week.

