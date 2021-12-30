Delhi on Thursday recorded 1,313 new Covid-19 cases, nearly 42% higher from a day ago, according to data released by state health department. Cases in the national capital were the highest since May 26, while the positivity rate mounted to 1.73%.

However, no fresh deaths were reported in the city. On Wednesday, 923 cases were recorded in the city with a positivity rate of 1.29%. The positivity rate breached the one per cent-mark after a gap of seven months.

A "yellow" alert under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was sounded by the DDMA on Tuesday, which entails the running of DTC buses and metro trains with 50% seating capacity and no provision for standing for commuters.

Under the GRAP, the 'yellow' alert will kick in if the positivity rate settles at 0.5% for two consecutive days, leading to a host of restrictions.

The 'yellow' alert restrictions stipulate that shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services and malls will open based on odd-even formula from 10 am to 8 pm.

Marriages and funerals will be allowed attendance of 20 persons while all other types of gathering related to social, political, cultural, religious and festival events will be prohibited. Also, the Delhi Metro will run at 50% of its seating capacity while auto-rickshaws and cabs can ferry up to two passengers. Busses too will ply at 50% of capacity with exempted category passengers.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 46% rise in daily coronavirus cases over previous day at 3,671. While the new daily spike was highest since May 5, no new fatalities were recorded in the financial capital of the country.

On May 5, 2021, during the second coronavirus wave, the city had logged 3,879 new cases.

As per the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, the R-value, which indicates how fast the virus is spreading, was 2.01 in Mumbai between December 23-28.

The tally of Covid-19 cases in the city rose to 7,79,479 on Thursday, while the death toll reached 16,375. Mumbai had reported 1,377 new cases on Tuesday and 2,510 cases on Wednesday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.