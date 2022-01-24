Covid-19: Delhi recorded 5,760 new cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to daily bulletin by the health department. The city recorded 14,836 recoveries in the same period, that brought down the active cases to 45,140. Positivity rate too has come down to 11.79%.

The National Capital of Delhi on Sunday had reported 9,197 fresh cases, lower than what was recorded the previous day. The positivity rate was 13.32%.

On Saturday, Delhi had recorded over 11,000 cases with 16.36% positivity.

The number of cases in Delhi is coming down and calls for lifting the restrictions in the city are also growing.

The Delhi government recently sent a proposal to Delhi LG Anil Baijal for lifting the weekend curfew and odd-even basis of opening of shops.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal to end weekend curfew, odd-even based opening of shops as well as allow restaurants and gyms with 50% capacity in the city.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Friday allowed private offices to function with 50% staff, but decided against lifting the weekend curfew and removing restrictions on opening of shops amid the outbreak.

Today, traders of the Sadar Bazar market submitted a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and urged him to lift weekend curfew and stop odd-even arrangement for opening of shops in markets across the city.

Traders said that the number of cases have considerably come down in the national capital so the DDMA, which is headed by the L-G, should relax restrictions for traders.

