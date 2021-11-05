Delhi's Diwali: Even CP smog tower couldn't give breathable air

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average concentration of lung-damaging fine particles known as PM2.5 in Delhi-NCR shot up from 243 micrograms per cubic metre at 6 pm on Thursday (Diwali day) to 425 micrograms per cubic metre at 12 noon on Friday, around seven times the safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre.