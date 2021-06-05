Delhi's doorstep delivery of ration scheme stopped by Centre, say AAP

The Centre has stopped Arvind Kejriwal government's ambitious doorstep delivery of ration scheme that was set to be launched soon, the Delhi government said on Saturday.

"Delhi government was all set to launch the 'Doorstep Delivery of Ration' scheme across Delhi within 1-2 days. The LG has rejected the file for implementation of the scheme citing two reasons – Centre is yet to approve the scheme, and an ongoing court case," said Chief Minister's Office

All preparations for doorstep delivery of ration scheme were in place and it was scheduled to be launched from next week.

"The scheme was stopped by the Centre on the basis that its approval was not sought before implementation," officials said.

The central government had flagged several concerns about the scheme in March saying it could result in ration card holders buying grains and other necessities at a higher rate than what is fixed under a central law, according to news agency PTI.

According to the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the scheme could also make it difficult for recipients of the subsidies to relocate and stall a shift towards biometric verification of beneficiaries, PTI reported.

Earlier in March, the Delhi Cabinet had approved the doorstep delivery of a ration scheme to be rolled out without any name after objections by the Centre of its naming as Mukhyamantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana.

"The original name of the scheme, Mukhyamantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana, which was expected to be rolled out on March 25, will not have any name due to the obstruction by the Centre. Under the new scheme, wheat flour atta, rice, and sugar will be delivered to homes in packed bags," an official statement by the Delhi government said.





