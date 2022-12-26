Driving tests at the Lado Sarai circuit would be completed totally without the need of people by the end of January, officials informed of the proposal said. 12 out of the 13 driving-test tracks in Delhi have already been automatic. Manual testing is done only at Lado Sarai at the moment.

The driving abilities of those vying for a permanent driver's licence are assessed using automated driving test tracks (ADTT). The ADTTs employs a number of driving test mechanisms, such as the up-gradient, one of the most difficult tests meant to distinguish a skilled driver from an inept one, as well as forward-8, reverse-S, and traffic junctions.

On these tracks, sensors and cameras test potential permanent licence applicants on up to 24 different driving criteria. In contrast to the previous method, automated tracks don't require human intervention and only classify as "passed" drivers who operate their car in accordance with all regulations.

The automation work at the Lado Sarai driving test centre is in the final stages, according to state transport department officials. The necessary sensors, overhead cameras, and other tools have been installed in order to turn a manual driving test track into an automated track.

The job of installing the programme is also nearing completion. Delhi will probably become the first city in the nation where all driving tests are evaluated automatically, without operator intervention, once the Lado Sarai facility begins doing so, the officials said.

At Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi's first automated driving test track was launched in June 2018, and the city has since constructed a total of 12 such tracks. The Lado Sarai ADTT is currently getting finished, and the state transportation department anticipates opening it to the public by the end of January 2023.

The Lado Sarai test centre serves candidates in need of a permanent driver's licence from a wide region of South Delhi, including Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Vasant Vihar, Munirka, Green Park, Safdarjung Enclave, and several locations in the Delhi Cantonment area.