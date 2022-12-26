Delhi’s driving tests to be fully-automatic with no human interference2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 07:03 AM IST
Delhi's first automated driving test track was launched in June 2018,
Driving tests at the Lado Sarai circuit would be completed totally without the need of people by the end of January, officials informed of the proposal said. 12 out of the 13 driving-test tracks in Delhi have already been automatic. Manual testing is done only at Lado Sarai at the moment.